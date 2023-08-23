For the third consecutive year, Indiana is among the top states in the nation for hospital price transparency, according to one company that tracks data.
Turquoise Health, a California-based company that focuses on transparency solutions, released its annual Price Transparency Impact Report, which looks at information that is made available to customers.
Indiana was the fourth state on the list, behind Vermont, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The state received an average transparency score of 4.5 out of 5.
Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor said he isn’t surprised the state scored high on this year’s report.
“Indiana hospitals are committed to making health care more affordable, and greater transparency will only fuel these efforts,” he said. “Across the state, hospitals have added staff and resources to provide price estimate services to patients and continue to develop online tools to make this information more accessible and easier to understand.”
Tabor said transparency and health care pricing has been an important issue on the state and federal level for about five years. The Indiana General Assembly has worked to increase transparency since 2020, Tabor added.
Teri deMatas, vice president of marketing and community relations for Lutheran Health Network, said the system has a price estimator tool on its website and a personalized estimate from patient access staff.
“Lutheran Health Network is committed to price transparency efforts that help patients get the care they need and understand their financial responsibility and payment options,” deMatas said in an email.
Tami Brigle, public relations manager for Parkview Health, said the health network has various tools available for patients to understand pricing.
“We are committed to sharing quality, price and safety data,” Brigle said in an email. “We encourage patients to be proactive health care consumers by consulting various sources of information.”
Brigle added that Parkview has lists of current standard charges for each hospital and has a self-service estimate tool that gives patients cost estimates for 300 services such as planned diagnostic tests and procedures.
Tabor said that while there is tremendous transparency in pricing, the health care industry has other areas it needs to focus on. For instance, he believes insurance companies need to show how they set premiums.
“We call on other health industry leaders to provide an equal level of transparency to drive down costs across the board,” Tabor said.