The Indiana House passed a near-total ban on abortion today, sending the bill back to the Senate where a vote is expected at around 6:30 p.m.
If the Senate concurs, Senate Bill 1 will head to the desk of Gov. Eric Holcomb. If not, it could go to a conference committee, allowing the two chambers to continue to negotiate.
After two weeks of debate and a long series of amendments – some adopted and many failed, the House’s Republican supermajority passed SB 1 by a 62-38 vote despite opposition from Democrats and some members of their own caucus.
Nine Republicans voted against the bill. Some opposed the SB 1 because it went too far in restricting abortion access. Others, including Rep. John Jacob, R-Indianapolis, and Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Milford, opposed the ban because of the bill’s exceptions.
Jacob, who supports a complete ban on abortion with no exceptions, voted no and called SB 1 “a weak, pathetic bill.”
Republican Rep. Ann Vermilion gave a lengthy explanation of her decision to vote no on the law. The Marion lawmaker said she’s a “proud Republican” and that she “can be pro-life and pro-woman, pro-choice.”
“I believe that the Lord Jesus would never call a woman a murderer, a pro-abortion, a baby-killer,” Vermilion said. “I despise those words.”
Many Democrats also spoke against SB 1, explaining their objections to the bill for a variety of reasons. Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, contrasted the Republican position on abortion with their support of personal choice on other issues like vaccinations and schools. Another Democrat, Indianapolis Rep. Cherish Pryor, said the “eyes of the nation” are on Indiana.
Rep. Renee Pack, D-Indianapolis, delivered a passionate speech during which she talked about her decision to have an abortion. She said SB 1 will not stop abortions, but it will return Indiana to the days of “back-alley abortions.”
“Sir, I am not a murderer, and my sisters are not murderers either,” Pack said.
Majority Leader Matt Lehman, R-Berne, spoke in favor of SB 1 and called it a “good bill.” Other Republicans who voted for the bill said while it isn’t exactly what they want, they view it as a first step.
The Fort Wayne area Republican delegation – Reps. David Abbott, Martin Carbaugh, Dave Heine, Christopher Judy and Bob Morris – all voted for the bill, while House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta voted in opposition.
In a statement after Friday’s vote, GiaQuinta said the fight for abortion access had only begun.
“Today, radical and out-of-touch conservatives in the House rammed through authoritarian legislation on the principles of forced birth and human suffering,” the Fort Wayne lawmaker said. “Day after day of difficult and emotional testimony from experts, survivors and women – none of which supported Senate Bill 1 – did not deter the GOP’s endless crusade to control women.”
The Senate can vote whether to concur with the bill after a four-hour waiting period. It is unclear if the abortion ban in its current form can garner enough Republican support to pass in the Senate, however.
Last week, only 26 Senators – the bare minimum to pass a bill on third reading – voted for SB 1. Some Republicans who voted in favor, including Fort Wayne Sen. Liz Brown, suggested they weren’t entirely happy with the bill.
After the vote, House Speaker Todd Huston said he wouldn’t discuss what he plans to do if the Senate doesn’t concur.
“I’m sure we’ll have those discussions,” Huston said. “We’ll see what happens tonight.”
The House then altered parts of the proposed ban on Tuesday. Those changes include expanding the “life of the mother” exception to include an exception to prevent “substantial permanent impairment of the life or physical health” of a pregnant woman, to remove language allowing the attorney general concurrent jurisdiction when a local prosecutor declines to enforce the law and to remove a requirement for victims of rape or incest to sign notarized affidavits.
As written, SB 1 would ban almost all abortion services in the state with few exceptions.
Those exceptions include cases of rape or incest, with a 10-week time limit. SB 1 would also allow doctors to provide abortion services when the pregnancy threatens the life of or poses a “serious health risk” to the pregnant woman, as well as when the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal fetal anomaly within the first 20 weeks.
In addition, SB 1 requires the revocation of a doctor’s medical license if they conduct an abortion in violation of Indiana law. It also terminates the licensure of abortion clinics in the state.
The bill does not include criminal penalties for women who receive abortion care, and it also doesn’t add any new criminal penalties for doctors. SB 1 also would not ban Plan B and explicitly does not affect in vitro fertilization