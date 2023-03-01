Almost 110,000 Indiana households benefited last year from federal funding to help individuals struggling to pay energy bills, NIPSCO said Tuesday.
The 109,468 households assisted in 2022 was up more than 11.5% from the 98,118 that received help in 2021, according to information provided by Joshauna Nash, NIPSCO’s communications manager.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers support to households at or below 60% of the state median income through federal block grants the Department of Health and Human Services offers.
About $4.5 billion in funding was released nationally in November 2022, Nash said, and $94 million of that was allocated for eligible Indiana residents.
In 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers NIPSCO obtained from state officials show 114,790 households were helped, up from 110,946 in 2019, Nash said through email.
Nash provided the data a day after NIPSCO announced customers should start to see relief on home heating bills this spring because natural gas prices are 25% to 35% lower.
The utility company told state residents in October to brace for higher energy bills for the five-month season that runs November through March.
NIPSCO, which has about 128,000 natural gas customers in Allen County, projected the monthly heating bills costs for homes using 615 therms could be more than $20 higher. The increased costs were attributed to numerous economic and global factors such as lower production volumes and greater demand.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is separate from options NIPSCO offers customers to manage their bills, such as three-, six- and 12-month payment plans. Budget billing also allows customers to spread cost more evenly over 12 months, based on usage, to avoid the spikes that occur during winter months when demand surges.
Customers can find out if they qualify for assistance by calling 211 or through the website eap.ihcda.in.gov or the NIPSCO eligibility calculator at NIPSCO.com/IncomeEligible.
Individuals having difficulty paying their bill can call the utility at 1-800-4-NIPSCO to discuss options.