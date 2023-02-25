Here's a look at Friday's high school basketball scores from across the state:
BOYS
Adams Central 72, Lakewood Park 46
Anderson 82, Thrival Indy 60
Argos 54, Elkhart Christian 41
Austin 84, Crothersville 48
Avon 61, Danville 49
Benton Central 61, Logansport 48
Bloomfield 47, Barr-Reeve 39
Bloomington North 68, New Albany 51
Blue River 80, Frankton 48
Borden 62, Salem 41
Bremen 35, Culver 32
Brownstown 66, Orleans 41
Carroll (Flora) 67, Eastern (Greentown) 39
Cass 44, Lafayette Catholic 34
Centerville 57, Cambridge City 51
Central Noble 62, Fairfield 36
Chesterton 64, Gary West 48
Clinton Central 72, Frontier 69
Clinton Prairie 49, N. Newton 43
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 45, Heritage Christian 35
Covington 58, Crawfordsville 55
Cowan 75, Southern Wells 52
Crown Point 76, Lowell 30
E. Central 48, Greensburg 44
E. Chicago Central 84, Griffith 57
Eastern (Pekin) 60, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40
Eastern Hancock 74, Hagerstown 24
Eastside 47, Churubusco 24
Evansville Mater Dei 67, Dubois 66, OT
Evansville Memorial 62, Washington 59
Evansville Reitz 83, Evansville Bosse 67
Frankfort 61, Delphi 56
Ft. Wayne Concordia 59, Columbia City 55
Goshen 66, Glenn 41
Greencastle 44, N. Montgomery 42
Hammond Central 64, Valparaiso 59
Heritage 49, Madison-Grant 44
Hobart 44, Wheeler 32
Illiana Christian 72, Hanover Central 63
Indian Creek 50, S. Putnam 37
Indpls Ben Davis 70, Indpls Tech 54
Indpls Park Tudor 85, Providence Cristo Rey 40
Indpls Ritter 60, Tri-West 55
Indpls Riverside 78, Indiana Deaf 44
Indpls Roncalli 51, Indpls Brebeuf 49
Jac-Cen-Del 49, S. Ripley 40
Jay Co. 44, Bellmont 43
Jeffersonville 55, Castle 48
Jennings Co. 75, Franklin 49
Knox 47, Triton 37
Kokomo 72, Huntington North 36
Kouts 65, Tri-Township 30
LaPorte 85, S. Bend Clay 45
LaVille 79, Lighthouse CPA 67
Lafayette Harrison 51, Lebanon 48
Lake Central 75, McCutcheon 46
Lakeland 56, Angola 39
Lakeland Christian 47, Whitko 43
Linton 75, Evansville Central 55
Maconaquah 80, Rochester 31
Manchester 51, Mississinewa 40
Marion 85, Ft. Wayne Snider 75
Milan 70, Union Co. 50
Mishawaka 63, S. Bend St. Joseph's 60, OT
Mishawaka Marian 58, Tippecanoe Valley 53
Monroe Central 55, Randolph Southern 41
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Yorktown 48
Muncie Central 59, New Castle 41
Munster 68, Whiting 52
N. Central (Farmersburg) 62, Owen Valley 47
N. Daviess 62, Sullivan 44
N. Judson 48, Kankakee Valley 47
New Palestine 61, Greenwood 31
NorthWood 61, Elkhart 30
Northfield 65, Tri-Central 49
Northridge 45, DeKalb 35
Norwell 48, Homestead 46
Oak Hill 49, Delta 41
Penn 94, Merrillville 49
Plainfield 54, Cascade 36
Portage 69, Hammond Morton 43
Prairie Hts. 77, Hamilton 33
Rensselaer 68, Winamac 40
Rock Creek Academy 67, Clarksville 51
S. Adams 50, Eastbrook 44
S. Decatur 69, Knightstown 47
S. Newton 56, Attica 18
Scottsburg 83, Mitchell 47
Seeger 65, N. Vermillion 46
Seymour 52, Silver Creek 32
Shoals 53, W. Washington 47
Southwestern (Shelby) 83, Anderson Prep Academy 61
Southwood 83, Bluffton 54
Taylor 74, Alexandria 43
Terre Haute North 54, Evansville North 43
Tri 55, Morristown 28
Tri-County 61, Pioneer 47
Triton Central 79, Speedway 67
W. Lafayette 66, Rossville 46
W. Noble 68, Garrett 55
Wabash 82, Peru 74, OT
Waldron 71, Sheridan 53
Wapahani 65, Shenandoah 24
Warsaw 60, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 49
Wawasee 62, E. Noble 46
Wes-Del 46, Elwood 42
Westview 40, Concord 36
Whiteland 59, Beech Grove 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com