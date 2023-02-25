Here's a look at Friday's high school basketball scores from across the state:

_____

BOYS 

Adams Central 72, Lakewood Park 46

Anderson 82, Thrival Indy 60

Argos 54, Elkhart Christian 41

Austin 84, Crothersville 48

Avon 61, Danville 49

Benton Central 61, Logansport 48

Bloomfield 47, Barr-Reeve 39

Bloomington North 68, New Albany 51

Blue River 80, Frankton 48

Borden 62, Salem 41

Bremen 35, Culver 32

Brownstown 66, Orleans 41

Carroll (Flora) 67, Eastern (Greentown) 39

Cass 44, Lafayette Catholic 34

Centerville 57, Cambridge City 51

Central Noble 62, Fairfield 36

Chesterton 64, Gary West 48

Clinton Central 72, Frontier 69

Clinton Prairie 49, N. Newton 43

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 45, Heritage Christian 35

Covington 58, Crawfordsville 55

Cowan 75, Southern Wells 52

Crown Point 76, Lowell 30

E. Central 48, Greensburg 44

E. Chicago Central 84, Griffith 57

Eastern (Pekin) 60, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40

Eastern Hancock 74, Hagerstown 24

Eastside 47, Churubusco 24

Evansville Mater Dei 67, Dubois 66, OT

Evansville Memorial 62, Washington 59

Evansville Reitz 83, Evansville Bosse 67

Frankfort 61, Delphi 56

Ft. Wayne Concordia 59, Columbia City 55

Goshen 66, Glenn 41

Greencastle 44, N. Montgomery 42

Hammond Central 64, Valparaiso 59

Heritage 49, Madison-Grant 44

Hobart 44, Wheeler 32

Illiana Christian 72, Hanover Central 63

Indian Creek 50, S. Putnam 37

Indpls Ben Davis 70, Indpls Tech 54

Indpls Park Tudor 85, Providence Cristo Rey 40

Indpls Ritter 60, Tri-West 55

Indpls Riverside 78, Indiana Deaf 44

Indpls Roncalli 51, Indpls Brebeuf 49

Jac-Cen-Del 49, S. Ripley 40

Jay Co. 44, Bellmont 43

Jeffersonville 55, Castle 48

Jennings Co. 75, Franklin 49

Knox 47, Triton 37

Kokomo 72, Huntington North 36

Kouts 65, Tri-Township 30

LaPorte 85, S. Bend Clay 45

LaVille 79, Lighthouse CPA 67

Lafayette Harrison 51, Lebanon 48

Lake Central 75, McCutcheon 46

Lakeland 56, Angola 39

Lakeland Christian 47, Whitko 43

Linton 75, Evansville Central 55

Maconaquah 80, Rochester 31

Manchester 51, Mississinewa 40

Marion 85, Ft. Wayne Snider 75

Milan 70, Union Co. 50

Mishawaka 63, S. Bend St. Joseph's 60, OT

Mishawaka Marian 58, Tippecanoe Valley 53

Monroe Central 55, Randolph Southern 41

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Yorktown 48

Muncie Central 59, New Castle 41

Munster 68, Whiting 52

N. Central (Farmersburg) 62, Owen Valley 47

N. Daviess 62, Sullivan 44

N. Judson 48, Kankakee Valley 47

New Palestine 61, Greenwood 31

NorthWood 61, Elkhart 30

Northfield 65, Tri-Central 49

Northridge 45, DeKalb 35

Norwell 48, Homestead 46

Oak Hill 49, Delta 41

Penn 94, Merrillville 49

Plainfield 54, Cascade 36

Portage 69, Hammond Morton 43

Prairie Hts. 77, Hamilton 33

Rensselaer 68, Winamac 40

Rock Creek Academy 67, Clarksville 51

S. Adams 50, Eastbrook 44

S. Decatur 69, Knightstown 47

S. Newton 56, Attica 18

Scottsburg 83, Mitchell 47

Seeger 65, N. Vermillion 46

Seymour 52, Silver Creek 32

Shoals 53, W. Washington 47

Southwestern (Shelby) 83, Anderson Prep Academy 61

Southwood 83, Bluffton 54

Taylor 74, Alexandria 43

Terre Haute North 54, Evansville North 43

Tri 55, Morristown 28

Tri-County 61, Pioneer 47

Triton Central 79, Speedway 67

W. Lafayette 66, Rossville 46

W. Noble 68, Garrett 55

Wabash 82, Peru 74, OT

Waldron 71, Sheridan 53

Wapahani 65, Shenandoah 24

Warsaw 60, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 49

Wawasee 62, E. Noble 46

Wes-Del 46, Elwood 42

Westview 40, Concord 36

Whiteland 59, Beech Grove 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com