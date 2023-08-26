Here's a statewide look at Friday's high school football scores:
_____
Adams Central 42, Eastside 7
Alexandria 42, Wabash 0
Batesville 21, Milan 0
Bloomington North 21, Bedford N. Lawrence 14
Bloomington South 35, Martinsville 6
Bluffton 56, Manchester 14
Boone Grove 53, S. Bend Clay 6
Bremen 42, S. Bend Washington 7
Bronson, Mich. 40, Prairie Heights 12
Brownsburg 45, Indpls Cathedral 31
Cambridge City Lincoln 42, Union Co. 36
Carroll (Flora) 62, Riverton Parke 0
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 18, Warren Central 14
Cascade 35, Beech Grove 13
Cass 34, Northfield 0
Castle 49, Evansville Mater Dei 7
Center Grove 28, Oakland, Tenn. 10
Centerville 14, Hagerstown 7
Christian Brothers, Mo. 55, Carmel 28
Cin. Moeller, Ohio 57, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 0
Clinton Prairie 39, Frankfort 8
Cloverdale 20, Edinburgh 6
Columbia City 42, Plymouth 14
Columbus North 41, Columbus East 0
Concord 27, Jimtown 10
Covenant Christian 42, Greenwood Christian 16
Covington 55, S. Newton 16
Crown Point 49, Taft, Ill. 7
DeKalb 42, Garrett 13
Decatur Central 43, New Palestine 42
Delta 34, Norwell 16
E. Central 42, Harrison, Ohio 7
Eastbrook 38, Ft. Wayne Concordia 24
Eastern (Greentown) 60, Northwestern 31
Eastern Hancock 36, N. Decatur 14
Evansville Bosse 48, Evansville Central 6
Evansville Memorial 17, Evansville North 0
Evansville Reitz 23, Vincennes 7
Fishers 40, Indpls Pike 0
Forest Park 37, Perry Central 26
Fountain Central 28, Crawfordsville 12
Franklin Central 20, Indpls Roncalli 6
Franklin Co. 35, Connersville 26
Frankton 38, Lapel 37, OT
Ft. Wayne Snider 45, E. Noble 28
Ft. Wayne Wayne 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7
Gibson Southern 21, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 14
Greenfield 57, Greensburg 0
Greenwood 42, Indian Creek 28
Guerin Catholic 27, Lafayette Catholic 3
Hamilton Hts. 28, N. Montgomery 12
Hamilton Southeastern 35, Indpls N. Central 7
Heritage 39, Fairfield 13
Heritage Christian 19, Shenandoah 0
Heritage Hills 55, Tell City 7
Highland 46, Whiting 7
IC Catholic, Ill. 47, Bowman 0
Indpls Attucks 38, North Vigo 10
Indpls Ben Davis 42, Avon 14
Indpls Chatard 46, Indpls Tech 6
Indpls Irvington 69, S. Decatur 0
Indpls Lutheran 49, Indpls Ritter 12
Indpls Perry Meridian 40, Southport 10
Indpls Scecina 37, Speedway 26
Indpls Shortridge 42, Indpls Washington 0
Indy Brebeuf 34, Tri-West 17
Jasper 39, Evansville Harrison 0
Jay Co. 14, Huntington North 9
Kankakee Valley 33, Wheeler 14
Knox 46, Maconaquah 36
Kokomo 27, Whiteland 13
LaVille 22, Triton 16
Lakeland 61, Churubusco 39
Lawrence Central 58, Westfield 57
Lawrence North 35, Ft. Wayne North 13
Lawrenceburg 10, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, Ohio 7
Leo 42, Angola 17
Linton 35, Decatur St. Teresa, Ill. 20
Lowell 26, LaPorte 7
Madison-Grant 52, Southern Wells 0
Merrillville 31, Hobart 13
Michigan City 36, Lafayette Jeff 30
Mishawaka Marian 21, Culver Academy 14
Mississinewa 42, Marion 6
Monroe Central 43, Union City 22
Monrovia 65, Phalen 0
Mooresville 28, Danville 12
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 41, Franklin 38
Munster 41, Griffith 33
N. Daviess 35, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0
N. Judson 52, Caston 7
N. Knox 25, Eastern (Greene) 20
N. Posey 34, Princeton 7
N. White 44, Frontier 14
New Haven 36, Ft. Wayne Luers 7
New Prairie 29, Goshen 10
Noblesville 42, Homestead 0
NorthWood 49, Portage 7
Northeastern 28, Tri 21
Northridge 35, Elkhart 29
Northview 43, Greencastle 21
Oak Hill 37, Southwood 0
Paris, Ill. 21, N. Vermillion 14
Parke Heritage 38, W. Vigo 14
Pendleton Hts. 49, Anderson 0
Penn 28, Mishawaka 7
Peru 42, Whitko 6
Pioneer 37, Winamac 0
Plainfield 15, Lafayette Harrison 14
Providence, Ill. 28, Lake Central 21
Purdue Polytechnic 32, Christel House Manual 16
Rensselaer 53, N. Newton 0
River Forest 33, Calumet 0
S. Adams 48, Bellmont 0
S. Bend Adams 23, Logansport 22
S. Bend Riley 20, Glenn 0
S. Bend St. Joseph's 41, Ft. Wayne South 3
S. Central (Union Mills) 44, Culver 22
S. Dearborn 41, Madison 0
S. Putnam 46, Owen Valley 6
Seeger 49, Benton Central 28
Shelbyville 26, Rushville 14
Sheridan 35, N. Miami 12
Silver Creek 42, Salem 21
Southmont 56, N. Putnam 33
Springs Valley 48, Mitchell 0
Switzerland Co. 24, Gallatin Co., Ky. 7
Taylor 33, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 0
Tippecanoe Valley 39, Rochester 8
Tipton 38, Elwood 0
Tri-Central 26, Wes-Del 6
Tri-County 46, Attica 22
Triton Central 36, New Castle 7
Twin Lakes 28, Delphi 7
Valparaiso 55, Andrean 18
W. Central 58, Lake Station 10
W. Lafayette 31, McCutcheon 17
W. Noble 20, Wawasee 12
Warsaw 8, Chesterton 6
Western Boone 21, Western 13
Winchester 36, Knightstown 16
Woodlan 30, Central Noble 16
Yorktown 50, Muncie Central 7
Zionsville 31, Lebanon 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
S. Vermillion vs. Sullivan, ppd. to Aug 28th.
___
