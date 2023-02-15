Judges and magistrates will be able to allow news media to record, photograph and broadcast court proceedings that aren’t confidential starting in May, the Indiana Judicial Branch announced Wednesday.
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull was one of five Hoosier judges who participated in a four-month pilot project to evaluate amending the longtime rule in state code that prohibits recording devices during hearings.
An order to amend Rule 2.17 in Indiana code gives local judges the discretion to allow cameras in their courtrooms. It will go into effect May 1.
Judges who participated in the pilot were asked to give feedback when the project ended in March. Delaware County Circuit Court Judge Marianne Vorhees, Lake County Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent, Tippecanoe County Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin and Vanderburgh Superior Court Judge Leslie Shively also participated.
The change also followed a public comment period and evaluation by the Indiana Supreme Court.
John McGauley, Allen County Superior Court executive, called Wednesday’s announcement momentous.
“It’s something that all of us believe in – making the courts a lot less mysterious,” McGauley said.
Gull gave the project in her courtroom high remarks, McGauley said. Gull used discretion to not allow media at some hearings that involved juveniles or sexual abuse victims during the project, and decisions like that will continue, he said.
“It’s something that I’m sure we will take a look at on a case-by-case basis,” McGauley said.
Cameras will continue to be prohibited in court unless authorized by the judge, the news release said.
The rule is accompanied by commentary that provides further conditions, such as prohibiting minors and jurors from being shown on camera. Judges will also be able to revoke authorization at any time for any reason, the news release said.
Previously, media had to receive prior approval from the Indiana Supreme Court to broadcast, record or take photographs during court proceedings or in areas adjacent to courtrooms.
Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush said in a statement that the change has come after years of work and pilot projects.
“Trial court judges are in the best position to determine how to balance the importance of transparency while protecting the rights of people involved in a court matter,” Rush said.