Lawmakers passed Indiana’s next budget and several other bills in the early morning hours today, bringing this year’s legislative session to a close.
Negotiations over the $44.6 billion-dollar biennial budget heated back up Thursday after school leaders raised concerns about the amount of funding directed toward the state’s public schools.
The final budget includes about $300 million more for K-12 education compared to the budget’s previous iteration. The increase is offset by a reduction in the amount paid toward the pre-1996 teacher pension debt.
“There’s always a glitch at the end, but I think the glitch this time was caused by a problem that the majority, unfortunately, oversold what was in the budget,” said Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis.
DeLaney was referring to attempts to combine increases to private and charter school funding with funding increases for public schools. That voucher expansion, which brings the state close to a universal voucher system, drew criticism from Democrats throughout the session who argued the increased funding takes precious dollars away from public education.
Democrats, including Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn, D-Fishers, also took aim at the funding levels for health care included in the budget. Garcia Wilburn said not fully funding Senate Bill 1 – which will receive $50 million annually for community mental health services – has let down families affected by mental health concerns.
However, Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, said in an earlier meeting he disagrees with the assertion that the budget underfunds mental health services.
“There are varying opinions on what is ample,” Thompson said.
One Senate Republican, Evansville’s Vaneta Becker, spoke and voted against the budget. She criticized several parts of the bill, including the voucher expansion and health care funding.
“This is a budget that allows the rich to get richer and the poor to get poorer,” Becker said.
Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, said he feels his party has been left out of the process at times. He and other Democrats characterized the budget as a missed opportunity.
“This is a budget that I’m extremely disappointed in,” Porter said. “This is a budget that we really could have done better.”
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, made a rare floor speech and said he’s proud to support the budget. The state is heading in the right direction, he said, and that many signs point to the success of his party’s plans.
“I love the results that we’re getting,” Huston said.
Although Democrats in both chambers voted against the budget, it easily passed by both chambers. The bill, House Bill 1001, passed the House 70-27 a little after 1:30 a.m. and passed the Senate 39-10 just before 2:30 a.m.
The budget – and the dozens of other bills passed this week before the legislature adjourned – now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb to sign or veto.
The General Assembly voted on several other bills after midnight, including Senate Bill 3 which passed both houses unanimously. The bill, authored by Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, establishes a task force to study Indiana’s tax code and submit a report by Dec. 1, 2024.
House Bill 1499, which aims to provide some property tax relief, also passed both chambers. It won’t affect any tax bills this year but will increase the supplemental homestead deduction for primary residences in the next two years and will further reduce property tax increases for homeowners aged 65 and older.