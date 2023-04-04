Indiana Michigan Power plans to invest at least $1 billion toward solar power plants in northern Indiana that would help power about a third of its customer base.
The company announced Monday it filed plans with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and the Michigan Public Service Commission to create the plants, which would generate power for more than 200,000 homes by mid-2026. Indiana Michigan Power services about 607,500 customers in 24 northeast Indiana counties and six southwest Michigan counties, according to its website.
The company is also seeking proposals for additional, diverse energy sources that would be able to generate power by December 2027, a news release said. Those sources could include wind, solar, battery storage and natural gas.
Tracy Warner, spokesman for Indiana Michigan Power, said the company will use natural gas only to keep up with electricity needs during peaking power usage. The company intends to use the sources as part of its Powering the Next Tomorrow plan, a 20-year strategy for expected energy use.
The solar plants will take two to three years to construct and go online in late 2025 to mid-2026, he said. Plans call for them to be built in Blackford, DeKalb, Elkhart and Pulaski counties.
Private developers will build each of the four projects, according to the news release. Indiana Michigan Power plans to invest about $1 billion in the Blackford and Pulaski plants, which it will own and operate.
The costs for the other two were not immediately clear, but they will be independently operated, the news release said. Indiana Michigan Power filed the plans because it is the utility that will purchase the power they generate.
Customers won’t see immediate increases in their bills because of construction.
“The projects will not be included in rates until 2026 or 2027,” Warner said. “Any increase then is expected to be modest.”
These new energy sources will help the company phase out its last coal plant in Rockport by 2028, Warner said.
“This will be a big step,” he said. “All of this generation will make up for that.”
The company will leave part of that plant available for businesses making proposals for natural gas peaking generation and battery storage.
Indiana Michigan Power and its parent company, American Electric Power, have a commitment to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2045, the news release said.
Steve Baker, Indiana Michigan Power president and chief operating officer, said the changes resulted from of exhaustive studies and input from advocates for customers, communities, the environment and more.
“Importantly, they are also consistent with the energy policies of both states we serve,” Baker said.
Warner said the solar plants will be located closer to Indiana Michigan Power customers than the coal plant, which is near Evansville on the Indiana-Kentucky border. Only the Pulaski solar plant will be outside the company’s service area, but it will be very near, he added.
The Donald C. Cook Nuclear Plant in Bridgman, Michigan, will remain an integral part of Indiana Michigan Power’s clean energy generation, he said. The company doesn’t have plans to build any more nuclear plants.
Fort Wayne customers won’t see a noticeable impact from the changes; however, many businesses and industries want renewable energy now, Warner said. Indiana Michigan Power’s use of renewable sources could attract them.
Indiana Michigan Power’s current clean energy sources, besides the nuclear plant, are five solar plants, four wind power sites and six hydroelectric plants, the news release said.
Powering the Next Tomorrow is an integrated resource plan the company filed in January 2022 for Indiana and February 2022 in Michigan, Warner said. Power companies are required to file plans with the utility commissions in states they operate in, projecting requirements for energy demands and ways to meet them over 20 years.