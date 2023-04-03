Indiana Michigan Power plans to build four solar plants in northeast Indiana that would power about a third of its customer base.
The company announced today it filed plans with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and the Michigan Public Service Commission to create the plants, generating power for more than 200,000 homes by mid-2026. Indiana Michigan Power serves 607,496 customers in 24 northeast Indiana counties and six southwest Michigan counties, according to its website.
The company is also seeking proposals for additional, diverse energy sources that would be able to generate power by December 2027, the news release said. Those sources could include wind, solar, battery storage and natural gas.
Tracy Warner, spokesman for Indiana Michigan Power, said the company will only use natural gas to keep up with electricity needs during peaking power usage. The company intends to use the sources as part of Powering the Next Tomorrow plan, a 20-year strategy for energy use.
The energy sources will help the company phase out its last coal plant in Rockport by 2025, Warner said. Indiana Michigan Power and its parent company, American Electric Power, have a commitment to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2045.