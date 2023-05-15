About $61 million in investment is coming to improve electric transmission in Whitley and Noble counties, Indiana Michigan Power announced Monday.
The utility company’s Albion and Tri-Lakes Transmission Improvements Project will rebuild miles of transmission lines, some of which date back to the 1950s. According to a news release from I&M, the current lines are deteriorating and have seen more than 35 service interruptions in the last eight years.
Rebuilding the lines with modern equipment, including steel poles instead of old wooden ones, will help protect against the weather and reduce frequent maintenance, the company said.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2025 and end at late that same year, and the power company said it will communicate project updates to affected landowners in the area.
The company plans to rebuild most of the line in or near the existing right-of-way, which the power company said might require new or updated property easements.
The new steel poles and metal H-frames will be about 100 feet tall, and the right-of-ways will be approximately 100 feet wide.
The project involves 10 miles of transmission line between Kendallville and Albion, five miles between Albion and Wolf Lake and nine miles from Tri-Lakes to Larwill.
According to the release, I&M also plans to replace equipment at its substations in Albion and Kendallville.