Nearly $1 million is coming to Indiana’s judicial system from the federal Office on Violence Against Women.
The Hoosier State will receive $980,363 from nearly $52 million in funding earmarked to provide assistance to sexual assault victims, the Justice Department announced.
The grants total is a nearly 45% increase when compared to last year, according to a news release.
Ohio’s Department of Health will receive a $1,146,285 grant.
Allison Randall, a director in the Office on Violence Against Women, announced 56 Sexual Assault Services Formula Grant Program awards in remarks at the National Sexual Assault Conference in San Francisco. The funds are made available through the implementation of the Violence Against Women Act, the news release said.
“It is critically important that all victims of sexual assault are able to access support and safety,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement. “Research shows that the need for that support is substantial across our nation: more than half of women and nearly one-third of men experience sexual violence in their lifetimes, which is a truly staggering number.”
The new funding “reflects our unwavering resolve to combat sexual assault,” Gupta said. “It represents our dedication to supporting rape crisis centers and other organizations that provide trauma-informed services and counseling, training advocates and ensuring that every survivor receives assistance tailored to their unique needs. We’re not just investing in services; we’re investing in dignity, healing and justice for every survivor.”
Congress first authorized the grant program in 2005. The Sexual Assault Services Formula Grant Program is the nation’s first federal funding stream dedicated to providing direct intervention and related assistance to victims of sexual assault, the news release said.