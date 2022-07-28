After hours of delays followed by more hours of contentious debate, the state Senate began discussion of three bills – including the proposed abortion ban – Thursday afternoon.
Thursday’s Senate session, which included the second readings of and debate on amendments to Senate Bills 1, 2 and 3, was delayed for 3 1/2 hours. Initially scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m., the session was first delayed by two hours and then many more times in smaller increments as Republicans continued to caucus.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch ultimately gaveled the Senate into session just after 5 p.m.
Shortly after, the proposed abortion ban – Senate Bill 1 – was moved to the end of the list of matters to be discussed, after the fiscal bills – Senate Bills 2 and 3.
Before the series of delays began, Democratic Senate leaders held a news conference Thursday morning to promote amendments written by members of their caucus.
Their list included a variety of suggestions, from removing the time limits for abortions in cases of rape or incest to adding “physical health” to the bill’s life of the mother exception to removing the criminal penalties for doctors added to the bill Tuesday by the Rules Committee.
State Sen. Michael Young, R-Indianapolis – who recently left his party’s caucus – introduced a slate of his amendments as well, including proposals to eliminate the proposed abortion ban’s exceptions in cases of rape and incest.
Republican lawmakers filed amendments as well, including some that would allow the state attorney general or other prosecutors to intervene when there is a "categorical refusal to enforce" a particular statute by a local prosecutor.
Another from Republican Sen. Liz Brown of Fort Wayne directs that “the board shall revoke the license of a physician” if the attorney general receives a complaint and then “proves by a preponderance of the evidence that the physician performed an unlawful abortion.”
In all, senators filed 62 amendments to Senate Bill 1, along with 18 to Senate Bill 2 and eight to Senate Bill 3.