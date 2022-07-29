The Indiana Senate and House passed bills Friday that would provide funding for programs aimed at assisting families, children and pregnant women.
The two proposals – House Bill 1001 and Senate Bill 2 – were approved by wide margins. Democrats joined their Republican colleagues in support of the bills, though they voiced concerns the GOP-authored proposals don’t go far enough.
Friday’s votes came as the Senate, fresh off Thursday’s marathon session, prepares for a final vote Saturday on a near-total abortion ban.
The Senate’s proposal, which passed 47-1, would allocate $45 million to the Hoosier Families First Fund, a new fund that would provide money for programs that “support the health of pregnant women, postpartum mothers, and infants,” address barriers to “long acting reversible contraception” and support low-income families with young children.
It also would give roughly $5 million to families who adopt children, raising the state’s adoption tax credit from $1,000 to $10,000.
In the House, the Republican-written omnibus bill passed 93-2.
In addition to the $225 taxpayer refund plan proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, House Bill 1001 provides more than $58 million to fund programs for families.
When the bill was first introduced last week, House Speaker Todd Huston said it would help with “mothers in crisis, increasing availability and affordability of child care, supporting community-based programs focused on healthy babies and families, and encouraging more people to consider adoption.”
The Senate and House bills will each now move to the opposite chamber next week.