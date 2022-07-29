INDIANAPOLIS – The state Senate rejected an amendment Thursday that would have removed exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban.
Despite support from many Republicans, state Sen. Michael Young’s amendment failed to win enough votes.
The Indianapolis Republican, who recently left his party’s caucus, had introduced his own slate of amendments earlier in the day.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch ultimately gaveled the Senate into session just after 5 p.m. Thursday following hours of delays. It was initially scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.
The Senate session included the second readings of and debate on amendments to Senate Bills 1, 2 and 3. In all, senators filed 62 amendments to SB 1, which would ban almost all abortions; 18 amendments to SB 2; and eight to SB 3.
SB 2 would allocate $45 million in funding for a proposed “Hoosier Families First Fund” along with $5 million to increase Indiana’s adoption tax credit from $1,000 to $10,000.
SB 3 is a departure from the plan proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Senate GOP’s plan would suspend the state’s 7% sales tax on residential utilities for six months and would prevent the state gas tax from rising above 29.5 cents per gallon until next July.
Senators from both sides of the aisle spoke out against the proposed amendment offered by Young that would have removed abortion exceptions for rape and incest from SB 1.
Five Republicans, including Fort Wayne state Sen. Liz Brown, also spoke, advocating in favor of the proposal.
Two local Republican legislators – Brown and Sen. Dennis Kruse – were among the lawmakers who voted in favor, while two other local Republicans – Sens. Justin Busch and Travis Holdman – voted against the amendment.
In all, 18 Republicans joined all 10 present Democrats in voting against Young’s amendment, while 18 Republicans voted in favor of it.
State Sen. Kyle Walker, R-Fishers, testified in opposition to the amendment and said he’s “shocked we’re having this debate.”
“If that’s your daughter, if that’s your wife, if that’s your mother, … ,” Walker said. “I couldn’t look them in the eye” and tell them they are required to give birth.
He added that “the vast majority of folks … are not divided on this issue. They think it is a reasonable accommodation.”
Other Republicans spoke in favor, including state Sens. Jim Tomes and Blake Doirot.
Tomes, who talked at length on the matter, said “two wrongs will never make a right.”
Before voting on Young’s amendment, the Senate approved a proposal from Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, by voice vote. Freeman’s amendment gives the state attorney general “concurrent jurisdiction” in cases when a local prosecuting attorney categorically refuses to enforce a law.
The measure defines that categorical refusal as a “blanket refusal to enforce one or more specified laws.”
Although the amendment was made to SB 1, it applies to all Indiana laws, including marijuana possession. The amendment is aimed at Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who signaled last month his office might choose not to prosecute new charges under an abortion ban and stated it will “continue to use its limited resources on addressing violent crime” in Indianapolis.
A bill similar to Freeman’s proposal was proposed by a few GOP legislators this year – but failed to pass.
Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, criticized Freeman for the amendment, saying the Republican lawmaker is “going to take prosecutorial discretion away” from locally elected prosecutors.
Later, Crouch broke a 23-23 tie, voting for an amendment from Brown that would have added a requirement for affidavits in cases of rape and incest to be notarized.
The session was often intense as lawmakers gave emotional testimony in favor and against proposed amendments.
At one point, Taylor was verbally upset with GOP Sen. Mike Bohacek of LaPorte in the hallway outside the Senate chamber. A few minutes prior, Bohacek had denied Taylor’s request to ask him questions about an amendment Bohacek had proposed.
A short while later, Taylor addressed the incident on the Senate floor.
“I disrespected somebody today, because he disrespected me,” Taylor said. “That was small of me.”
Then, addressing Bohacek, Taylor said, “If you want me to have decorum, have decorum with me.”
Thursday morning, prior to the series of delays that pushed back the session’s start, Democratic Senate leaders held a news conference to promote amendments written by members of their caucus.
Their list included removing the time limits for abortions in cases of rape or incest, adding “physical health” to the bill’s life of the mother exception and removing the criminal penalties for doctors added to the bill Tuesday by the Rules Committee.
Republican lawmakers filed amendments to SB 1 as well. One from Brown directs that “the board shall revoke the license of a physician” if the attorney general receives a complaint and then “proves by a preponderance of the evidence that the physician performed an unlawful abortion.”