Indiana State Police were investigating an active shooter in Kendallville Wednesday evening.
Sgt. Brian Walker with the Indiana State Police said about 9:15 p.m. that police were handling an active shooter situation on Drake Road east of Ind. 3.
The subject has barricaded himself into an apartment.
An email from the city of Kendallville asked all residents to avoid the area of the Drake Terrace Apartments because of shots fire. Walker said he was not aware of anyone being hurt or shot as of 9:15 p.m.
The state police are expected to release more details later.