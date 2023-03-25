Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Fort Wayne Post are investigating a hit and run crash that caused extensive damage to state property at the rest area on Interstate 69 south of Auburn.
On March 18, between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m., a passenger vehicle drove through the grounds of the Auburn rest area. The vehicle struck and caused extensive damage to the rest area building's ground-based transformer and power meter before fleeing the scene.
Detectives have recovered a vehicle part that was left behind after the crash. That part has been identified as a gray plastic air deflector, which attaches along the bottom front bumper on all 2003-2007 model years for Chevrolet. The models are Silverado, Suburban, Tahoe and Avalanche.
The damage caused to state property is estimated in more than $20,000.
Detectives are asking for the public's assistance to help identify and locate the suspect vehicle. Motorists that drove through the rest area during the specified timeframe and witnessed the incident, or anyone that has observed a similar vehicle which is either currently missing, or recently had replaced the front air deflector, that information might prove helpful in solving this case.
Anyone with information that might help detectives further their investigation is asked to call Master Trooper Bryan Rumple at the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post main line 260-432-8661 (option 8) or send an email to brumple@isp.in.gov.