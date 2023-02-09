Indiana Tech has proposed adding new student living space to its Fort Wayne campus, and officials plan to continue to develop nearby properties as they acquire them.
The university said in an application submitted to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission this week that it is rapidly growing and needs to build more housing.
The housing for 124 students would have an address of 1320 E. Wayne St. and would wrap around the block to include portions of an alley and Schick Street, which are proposed to be vacated.
The university is also asking for a waiver of a 40-foot height restriction to allow the structure to rise to 55 feet, similar to other housing buildings on the campus.
A waiver of a front-setback rule is requested to allow the building to come closer to the street and sidewalk and conserve interior space on the property as a plaza and “amenity space,” the application says.
To accomplish its plan, the university needs a rezoning from two-family residential to multiple-family residential for the four-story buildings.
The rezoning of the 1.22-acre property would match adjacent student housing buildings, university officials said in their application, which also asks for approval of a primary development plan.
“Indiana Tech requires additional housing to meet the growing needs of their student body and provide more on-campus housing options,” the application says.
The university “also wants to provide an environment, and amenities, that (are) inviting and aesthetically pleasing,” the application continues.
“The increased height and decreased setbacks will match the overall aesthetics of campus.”
A public hearing on the plan is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 13 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.