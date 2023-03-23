Renowned swimmer and inspirational speaker Jeannie Zappe will give a free presentation titled "What If I Can?" at Indiana Tech on Tuesday.
The event is set for 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Multi-Flex Theater inside the university's Snyder Academic Center, 1600 E. Washington Blvd.
The public is welcome.
At age 55, Zappe trained for and successfully swam the English Channel solo, becoming the 707th woman since 1926 to do so. She completed a solo Catalina Channel crossing last September to complete the Triple Crown of open water swimming, which also includes swimming around Manhattan and across the English Channel.
Zappe inspires people to listen to their hearts, figure out what they want to do in their lifetime and have the courage and confidence to say yes to those things. She owns and operates Eternal Optimist LLC in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.