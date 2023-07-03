More than 53,200 students – including about 7,700 from Allen County – participated in Indiana's Choice Scholarship Program this past academic year, which saw the largest pupil increase in almost a decade, a new annual report on the voucher program.
The program cost taxpayers about $312 million to send 53,262 students to private school in the 2022-23 year. In the previous year, the cost was about $241 million for 44,376.
The nearly 8,900 additional students represented a 20% increase. The Indiana Department of Education report said that's the largest growth since the 2014-15 school year, when participation jumped by 9,339 students, or 47%.
The 2022-23 academic year saw a record high of participating schools – 343, up from 330 the previous year, the report said.
Locally, the 37 choice schools in Allen County collectively received about $45 million for educating more than 7,500 students.