Democrat Tom McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak are looking to unseat incumbent Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, in this year’s race for the U.S. Senate.

While Indiana hasn’t been a battleground state in recent years, two polls during the past two months indicate Young’s path to reelection isn’t assured – but Young still has the inside track in next month’s general election.

Todd Young

Young is seeking his second term in the Senate, a seat he first won in 2016 after three terms in the House where he represented Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.

Before his political career began, Young enlisted in the U.S. Navy, ultimately serving for a decade for the Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps.

Young said his priority in office is policy that falls at the “intersection of national security and innovation.”

The legislative accomplishment the Republican senator is proudest of is the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act earlier this year.

Young worked alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, to craft the bipartisan law, one he called a “generational investment.”

Signed by President Joe Biden in August, the act provides more than $52 billion in funding for the country’s semiconductor industry and, according to Young, will make the U.S. more resilient against potential future threats from China.

Young also thinks the CHIPS Act will help U.S. companies develop more technologies in the future and called attention to the law’s provisions regarding workforce development.

Young contended his time in office has been marked by fiscal responsibility – something he acknowledged was interrupted by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“In retrospect, I’m glad we spent money to help people when the government was telling them they had to stay home,” he said.

Now, though, Young wants to address rising inflation, calling it Americans’ No. 1 priority. He noted that inflation hits the poor and people on fixed incomes the worst, as the rising cost of goods and services most sharply impacts those with the least to spend as wages struggle to keep up.

If the Republican Party takes control of Congress during the midterms, Young said he and the party will spend money in Washington “like it’s our own money” and cut federal spending.

When asked about the possibility of a federal ban on abortion, Young shied away from specifics but said he would take a “principled stand.”

Tom McDermott

During McDermott’s teenage years, his father, Tom McDermott Sr., was elected mayor of Hammond – as a Republican – and ultimately served three terms at the helm of the northwest Indiana city.

He was first elected Mayor of Hammond – unlike his father, McDermott ran as a Democrat – in 2003 and has won reelection four times, most recently in 2019. He faced controversy at times – including paying $200,000 in 2014, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported, to settle a discrimination complaint against the city’s former housing authority director – but expanded his support in recent elections, winning by wide margins.

McDermott said one accomplishment he’s most proud of is the city’s College Bound Scholarship Program, which provides scholarships to eligible Hammond high school graduates. He also said he’s “rebranded” Hammond, a city he said many considered to be dying when he took over.

He considered seeking higher office at times, including an unsuccessful primary run for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District in 2020 where he finished second to the eventual nominee, Rep. Frank Mrvan. Now, he’s getting his chance on the big stage.

The first order of business if he pulls off an upset victory against the Republican incumbent? McDermott said he’d prioritize the fight to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law.

“It’s not fair to Hoosier women that they get treated differently than women in Illinois,” he said. “I’m right on the border, so my daughter and my wife have fewer civil liberties than women that live three miles to my west. That’s not right.”

Additionally, McDermott said he wants Congress to pass legislation codifying the Obergdfell decision, which would protect same-sex marriage across the country in the event the Supreme Court rolls back its decision on the topic.

He said the country’s immigration system is “broken” and blamed Young for inaction during his time in the House and Senate. McDermott, who said he is married to a Polish immigrant, believes the U.S. should use modern technology – such as drones – to prevent undocumented migrants from crossing the border instead of a border wall.

He also wants the country to invest in a quicker administrative process for those attempting to immigrate or seek asylum so it doesn’t take years, and to allow those who are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program naturalized U.S. citizens.

McDermott called Biden’s announcement on pardoning marijuana possession offenses a symbolic “smoke signal” that doesn’t affect many people and said he wished the president had gone farther. He believes marijuana should be decriminalized and regulated similarly to alcohol.

Although McDermott carries a handgun for personal protection, owns a shotgun and said he supports the Second Amendment, he said he wants to address mass shootings if elected.

“It’s a cancer on America that we’re selling these high-powered military-style assault weapons that could kill a massive number of people in a short amount of time…” McDermott said. “It comes down to what’s more valuable: is the Second Amendment more valuable than your children and their safety, or are your children more valuable?”

James Sceniak

The third candidate in the race, Sceniak, is running for office for the first time. A behavioral therapist who works with autistic children, he’s running because he believes Washington politicians are “out of touch” with the needs of average people.

One of his biggest priorities if elected would be his Veterans Personal Care Account proposal.

The Libertarian candidate compared the idea to a health savings account – it would send some Veterans Affairs funds to those accounts, allowing veterans to choose what health care services to spend the money on.

“I believe I can get Democrats and Republicans on board with this specific bill,” Sceniak said.

Sceniak also focuses on “fiscal sanity” – balancing the budget and reducing spending at the federal level. He said, though, that those cuts wouldn’t come from things “everyday Hoosiers” would be affected by like Medicare and Medicaid.

“Right now, with the way Washington is spending our money and the way the country is going, we just keep kicking the can down,” he said. “The next generations are going to have to pay for that.”

Sceniak said he wants to address inflation by stopping the federal reserve from printing more money “so our money actually does have value.”

Regarding marijuana, Sceniak believes the government should de-schedule the drug, allowing it to be used medicinally across the country. He also believes basic drug possession should be treated as an addiction issue, not a criminal concern.

On immigration, Sceniak compared the US to a castle with a moat and a wide drawbridge.

“That drawbridge has to be wide for those who want to pursue the American dream,” he said, “who want to contribute to our society, who want to work in our society.”

He believes streamlining the vetting process for immigrants would reduce undocumented immigration to the U.S. as it would make the legal route less burdensome.

Finally, on abortion, Sceniak said that while he’s personally pro-life, he opposes bans on the procedure.

Instead, he believes that other policies – promoting birth control, teaching about safe sex and subsidizing adoption – will reduce the number of abortions in the country without criminalizing abortion care.