A Fort Wayne woman and a South Bend man are facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop Sunday afternoon in St. Joseph County, Indiana State Police said today.
State police at Bremen said a trooper stopped a black Pontiac about 2 p.m. at U.S. 31 near Kern Road after observing a violation.
While speaking to the driver, Alaysha Rau, 21, of Fort Wayne, and the passenger, Deyquawn Fitch, 22, of South Bend, he smelled the odor of marijuana, police said in a statement.
In a search of the car, troopers discovered about 30 grams of suspected marijuana and pills preliminarily identified as Oxycodone, the statement said.
Rau was charged with possession of a narcotic drug, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana and driving while suspended-prior.
Fitch was charged with possession of a narcotic drug, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana and resisting law enforcement.
They were taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.