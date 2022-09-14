The All-Options Pregnancy Resource Center has been preparing for this moment for months, Jessica Marchbank said, “and in some ways for years.”
Marchbank is the state programs manager for the Bloomington-based center, which provides free pregnancy tests, condoms, menstrual products, diapers and other related items and also operates the Hoosier Abortion Fund.
The fund helps people afford the cost of abortion services, along with travel costs and child care expenses throughout the process.
When the new law passed by the legislature last month goes into effect Thursday, nearly all abortion services in Indiana will be banned – which means many more women seeking those services will need to travel out of state.
Some of the out-of-state clinics closest to Fort Wayne are in Chicago and Detroit, both more than two hours away. Abortion access is protected by law in Illinois, while an ongoing legal battle – and a potential ballot referendum – could decide the future of access to the procedure in Michigan.
Ohio has restricted abortion to the first six weeks of pregnancy, and Indiana’s neighbor to the south, Kentucky, has banned the procedure in nearly all cases.
In fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, 2021, the fund provided about $100,000 to 415 callers.
Those numbers doubled during the most recent fiscal year, which ended June 30, Marchbank said. In that time, it provided about $200,000 to 875 callers. Most of that increase took place in May and June of this year.
“Until April of this year, our abortion fund was run with what’s called a warm line… This means that people could only leave a voicemail for us during a 48-hour window each week,” Marchbank said. “If they called outside that window, they would not be able to leave a message.”
When she began to manage the fund in April, Marchbank made multiple changes. She left the voicemail open 24/7, converted much of the intake process to be texting-based and created an online application form for funding.
In May, the leaked Supreme Court decision contributed to the uptick in both requests and funding. The fund also saw a spike in donations after the decision to reverse Roe v. Wade was officially released in June.
“People were talking about abortion more,” Marchbank said. “People were talking about abortion funds, so all of a sudden there was a lot more awareness around the fact that funds exist.”
Since that time, fundraising on behalf of abortion funds across the country has continued to increase, and Marchbank said she’s grateful for the donations.
“It has allowed us to fund so many more people than we would have before,” she said. “Six months ago, a busy week for us would have looked like 30 people calling us, and we maybe would have been able to fund 10 of those people… Starting around June, we have started funding dramatically more people and, of course, (have talked to) more callers.”
Now, the Hoosier Abortion Fund receives 80 to 90 requests a week and can fund 70 to 80 of those. In August alone, the fund pledged more than $90,000 to support 370 people.
Beyond Indiana, other regional and national organizations offer support to Hoosier women seeking abortion services. One such fund, the Midwest Access Coalition, serves states across the upper midwest, from Ohio to the Dakotas.
Alison Dreith, the nonprofit’s director of strategic partnerships, called it a “practical abortion fund” that helps those traveling to, from and within the Midwest.
The coalition doesn’t fund the abortion procedure itself, but it does work closely with local funds that do.
“We always refer to a person’s home state abortion fund to see if they do practical support needs, because we never want to step on our colleagues’ toes,” Dreith said. Instead, the organization funds the other parts of the journey.
“That looks like financial support for food, medicine, child care,” Dreith said. “We also do the coordination and costs of travel and lodging, so hotel rooms, flights, Ubers, trains – whatever we need to use to get someone to their care.”
In the past year, the coalition has increased its paid staff from one person to seven. Dreith said the group is “small and scrappy” but that it is trying to scale up to meet current and future needs.
Dreith said she’s worked to make sure the organization’s budget is sustainable, in part by cultivating relationships with donors to get more consistent support “for the marathon,” not the sprint. Half of the Midwest Access Coalition’s funding comes from health care and family foundations that support abortion access, she said, while the other half comes from individual donations.
The funding spike following the leak and official Supreme Court decision has slowed in recent weeks, Marchbank said. In the lead-up to the scheduled implementation of the abortion ban, All-Options is in the midst of a “week of action” from Sept. 7-14, encouraging people to donate.
Marchbank hopes Hoosiers will help out, but she’s still concerned that many women will fall through the cracks.
“I can’t quantify it, but I know that we’re going to miss a lot of people who either don’t know to contact us or that we just aren’t able to help enough,” Marchbank said. She worries many “will just ultimately be unable to leave the state to get the care they need.”
No matter what happens, Marchbank said, the All-Options Pregnancy Resource Center and the Hoosier Abortion Fund will continue their work.
“We’re not going to stop funding people,” she said. “We’re not going to stop helping Hoosiers.”