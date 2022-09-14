More Info

Indiana's abortion ban, which is set to go into effect Thursday, is currently facing two separate legal challenges — although a hearing on one case is scheduled for Monday, after the law is implemented, and no action has yet been taken in the other case.

The new law will ban nearly all abortions and terminate the licenses of abortion clinics, requiring all abortions be performed at hospitals or hospital-owned outpatient surgical centers.

This would result in the closure of some clinics, and even those that remain open would no longer be allowed to provide abortion services. Currently, Indiana has abortion clinics in Indianapolis, South Bend, Lafayette, Bloomington and Merrillville.

– Brett Stover, The Journal Gazette