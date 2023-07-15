An adult male bicyclist died early today when his bike rode into the path of a car on the Indiana Toll Road near South Bend, Indiana State Police said.
The crash occurred about 4:05 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the 71.8-mile-marker, just west of the exit for the U.S. 20 bypass, state police at the Toll Road post said in a statement.
Police said a black 2021 Kia was traveling west in the left lane when the bicyclist rode from the right shoulder and crossed into its path.
The driver of the Kia was not injured and remained at the scene, cooperating with troopers during the investigation, police said. The driver was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for a chemical test as required by Indiana law in fatal crashes. The results of the test are pending.
The St. Joseph County coroner responded to the scene and is working to make a positive identification of the bicyclist, police said. Bicycles are prohibited on the Toll Road.