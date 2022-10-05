Tara Cocanower, a world history teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year, the Indiana Department of Education said today.
“For many educators, becoming a teacher is a calling to serve others and make a positive impact on the world, one student at a time, and Mrs. Tara Cocanower is the embodiment of someone who was truly meant to be a teacher,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education, in a statement.
“When you see the way she connects with her students, it is clear to those around her that in addition to maximizing student learning, she is positively impacting lives and preparing her students to do the same. By believing in her students and being a trusted mentor, she is empowering the next generation of leaders and, as she calls them, world changers.”
Cocanower, a Bluffton native in her 12th year of teaching, is the high school's high ability coordinator and its co-technology coordinator, where she works to introduce and support her fellow teachers in using technology to build more engaging and accessible lessons, the statement said.
It said she also mentors first-year teachers and hosts cadet teachers, encouraging Bluffton students to consider careers in history and education.
This school year, Cocanower is partnering with a fellow teacher to offer a new principles of teaching course, which introduces high school students to the education profession, the statement said.
In addition to her teaching role at Bluffton High School, Cocanower serves as the head coach for both the girls golf team and the girls track and field team. She also organizes a junior golf league and youth track meets to make sports accessible to all children in the community. Cocanower also leads a youth ministry in Bluffton with her husband, and serves on the board of Hope Missionary Pre-School.
Prior to teaching at Bluffton High School, Cocanower taught middle school social studies for seven years. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Indiana in 2007 in history and secondary education.
“Mrs. Tara Cocanower embodies the qualities of a highly effective educator while maintaining the necessary genuine authenticity to best connect her students with success,” Brad Yates, Bluffton-Harrison MSD's superintendent, said in the statement.
“I have witnessed Mrs. Cocanower’s influence on my own children both in the classroom and on the golf course. Her lasting impact on students continues to be a bright spot in our profession as she is a true representation of an excellent teacher.”
As Indiana Teacher of the Year, Cocanower will work to help elevate the teaching profession in Indiana, as well as represent Hoosier teachers at the national level.