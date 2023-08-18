The leader of the Indiana Republican Party announced Friday plans to step down, once the organization elects a successor.
Kyle Hupfer said he made his intentions known to the Indiana Republican State Committee.
"Serving as the chairman for the last 6 1/2 years has been a great honor and a privilege," Hupfer said in a late afternoon statement.
He cited several accomplishments including defeating an incumbent Democrat U.S. senator, flipping 19 mayoral offices and electing a record number of Republican mayors.
Hupfer also noted launching the Indiana Republican Diversity Leadership Series and "just this past November, making Indiana as 'red' as it has ever been since the 1950s."
None of the above, Hupfer said, would have been possible "without the help of so many."
Maintaining momentum, he said, will require continuing to campaign "with a clear message as Indiana's only Party of Purpose." That will allow the party to "deliver real results," continuing to elect and reelect Republicans long into the future, he said.