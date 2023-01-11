Indiana’s judiciary is stronger than ever, Chief Justice Loretta Rush told lawmakers Wednesday afternoon in a speech that highlighted how courts can help with economic development.
Rush began her ninth State of the Judiciary address by mentioning her father, who worked on railroads.
“We moved frequently – 16 times to be exact – following the train tracks from Hoboken, New Jersey, to the south side of Chicago, Rush said. “It was those trains – those early engines of economic development – that transported me to Indiana and this opportunity to serve our great state with all of you.”
Like locomotives, courts can also drive economic growth, Rush said. She focused on Indiana’s commercial courts, a project that began in 2016 and includes Allen Superior Judge Craig Bobay, who co-chairs the state’s Commercial Courts Committee.
Rush said those specialized court dockets can help attract companies to the state by creating a “predictable, consistent and fair environment” for adjudicating complex business-related cases.
“According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, nearly 70% of businesses look at a state’s litigation environment when deciding where to locate or expand,” Rush said.
She said Indiana should strive to rival Delaware's famous Courts of Chancery, where many major business disputes are settled. About 60% of Fortune 500 companies operate out of Delaware, according to the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University.
Rush also touted the growth of the state’s problem-solving courts. Allen County operates several problem-solving courts. Programs are available for drug addicts, veterans, mental health sufferers, reoffenders, probation violators and low-level, non-violent offenders.
At the time of her first annual address in 2015, Indiana had 68 such courts. Today, that number has more than doubled, to 143.
“These courts exemplify all that is good in our judicial system,” Rush said, “justice tempered with mercy and based on principles of reformation as set forth in the Indiana Constitution.”
She said the state has more work to do, however, as more than 30 counties still do not have a single problem-solving court. Additionally, many existing courts are at capacity.
Rush touched on other judicial topics as well, including the court system’s increased use of technology and mental health’s effect on the justice system.
County jails often are relied on as de facto mental health treatment facilities, she said.
“We also know this was never planned and is not sustainable,” Rush said. “When we ask sheriffs to take on this never-intended duty, we prevent them from carrying out their core mission to provide public safety.”
In response to the issue, almost 1,000 Hoosiers gathered last year for a mental health summit. Rush said the summit has led to changes that will offer “a more humane alternative” to jail for those suffering mental health crises.