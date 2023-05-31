U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., today recognized Hoosier students who participated in the spring session of his internship program in Washington, D.C., and Indianapolis.
The students assisted with daily activities and special projects related to legislation, communications, and constituent services, a news release said.
Young’s office offers internship opportunities year-round in both his Washington and Indianapolis offices. The internship program offers students the opportunity to experience the legislative branch of government and serve Hoosiers.
Students interested in applying can visit Young’s internship webpage or call 202-224-5623 to learn more.