Former Gov. Mitch Daniels won’t run for Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat, leaving U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, as the only candidate officially running for the office.
Daniels, 73, said in a statement Tuesday that he didn’t think he would be “well-suited to legislative office, particularly where seniority remains a significant factor in one’s effectiveness.”
Last week, Politico reported that the former governor and Purdue University president visited Washington, D.C., with an eye toward deciding whether six years in the nation’s capital was a goal he really wanted to pursue. Daniels’ statement, released by a longtime adviser, seems to answer that question.
“With full credit and respect for the institution and those serving in it, I conclude that it’s just not the job for me, not the town for me, and not the life I want to live at this point,” Daniels said. He also decried the “harshness and personal vitriol that has infected our public square.”
Banks, who declared his candidacy Jan. 17 for the seat left open by Sen. Mike Braun’s run for governor, responded to Daniels’ announcement in a statement of his own.
“As I’ve said before, I respect Governor Daniels and I learned a lot from him when I served in the Statehouse,” Banks said. “I’m excited about the early momentum and support for our campaign, but we’ve got a long way to go.”
The Club for Growth, a conservative political action committee that supports Banks, had released a video ad in early January targeting Daniels, calling him a member of the Republican Party’s “old guard” and “wrong for (the) Senate.”
A December survey showed Daniels with a sizable lead in the race if he decided to run, so his decision to stay out of the race is good news for Banks and any other potential GOP primary contenders.
One possible candidate is Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th, who has made waves in Washington in recent weeks, voting ‘present’ several times during the speakership race and criticizing attempts by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to remove certain Democrats from key committees. Spartz said in December she’s weighing whether to enter the race and plans to decide in January or February.
Mike Schmuhl, chair of the Indiana Democratic Party, also issued a statement, attributing many problems in the state to Daniels’ leadership as governor.
“Mitch Daniels can finally ride his motorcycle into the sunset and leave us all alone,” Schmuhl said.
In light of Daniels’ decision, National Republican Senate Committee Chair Steve Daines announced the organization’s support for Banks. The committee works to support Republican Senate candidates.
“I’m looking forward to working with one of our top recruits this cycle, Jim Banks, to keep Indiana red in 2024,” Daines said in a statement.
Banks has also drawn endorsements from many Republican lawmakers around the state, and even from a few sitting U.S. senators.
Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, had already announced their support, and Banks announced an endorsement from a third – newly elected Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance – shortly after Daniels announced his decision not to run.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.