Three statewide Democratic candidates and one local hopeful visited Fort Wayne on Friday night for the Allen County Democratic Party’s Blue Bash.
Held at Promenade Park Pavilion, the event featured secretary of state candidate Destiny Wells, state auditor candidate ZeNai Brooks and state treasurer candidate Jessica McClellan. They were joined by Gary Snyder, a candidate for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.
Before arriving in Fort Wayne for the latest stop on the Indiana Democratic Party’s statewide “Hoosier Promise Tour,” Wells talked with The Journal Gazette about her campaign, her past and the policies she’d support if elected.
Wells is a lawyer who has worked for the city of Indianapolis and as a deputy attorney general under former Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill. She enlisted in the military at age 19 and still serves, 19 years later, as a U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Colonel. Wells described herself as “service oriented and country first.”
It was her experience overseas while serving in Afghanistan from 2016 to 2017 that convinced her to get more involved in civic life in Indiana.
“Serving to uphold the notion of democracy halfway across the world really caused me to think that I need to do something about upholding democracy when I got home,” Wells said.
She didn’t like the direction the country was headed and said she felt democracy was being challenged “in our own backyard.”
The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, further solidified that conviction. As Republican elected officials around the country cast doubt on the validity of the results of the 2020 election, Wells felt the office of secretary of state around the country was being used for political purposes by “a far-right element of the Republican Party led by Donald Trump.
“They’re supposed to be very technocratic positions, very professional-first, partisan-second positions,” Wells said.
Her opponent, Republican candidate Diego Morales, was among those who cast doubt on 2020 election results, including in an opinion piece earlier this year in which he wrote there are “valid reasons to doubt the official vote tallies in key states.” After receiving his party’s nomination in June, Morales backtracked, however, including telling The Journal Gazette last week he has “moved on.”
Wells said Morales and like-minded candidates were “talking to their base” but now “need to talk to the entire electorate.”
“Those comments aren’t palatable to a lot of moderates,” Wells said. “He knows he needs to walk those comments back in order to win.”
A military intelligence officer, Wells said her information security background gives her insight into election security. She claimed the Republican Party makes voting harder under the guise of securing elections and increasing voter confidence.
If elected in November, she wants to work toward increasing voter turnout, as well as improving campaign finance transparency in the state.
While she indicated she supports voter ID laws, Wells characterized Indiana’s current rules as “restrictive.”
“Elections must be secure,” Wells said, “but they must also be free and fair.”