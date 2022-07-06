A group of Democratic legislators gathered Wednesday at the state capitol for the first official day of the special session.
Other than their brief news conference, however, the Statehouse was largely vacant. That’s because Republican leaders decided last week they will not meet until July 25.
The Democratic lawmakers criticized their colleagues across the aisle for the delay, as state Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, said the GOP “turned tail and ran.”
“For weeks, they’ve whispered behind closed doors, struggling to decide how they can best undermine women’s autonomy and liberty,” Yoder said. “Meanwhile, they hold critical aid for Hoosiers hostage to their unpopular agenda.”
She characterized Republican legislators as “disorganized” and criticized them for waiting to pass Gov. Eric Holcomb’s $225 payment plan.
“If they are still figuring out where they land on restricting abortion and liberty, even after having months of time to plan,” Yoder said, “they could still pass the refund, go into recess, and come back before Aug. 14 to deal with the looming abortion ban.”
State Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis, also called for the payment plan to be expanded to include more Hoosiers – including people who use Social Security, Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability Insurance.
“No matter your tax status, you pay sales tax at the store and are contributing funds toward Indiana’s excessive surplus,” Pryor said. “The current inflation we’re seeing means that Hoosiers on a fixed income are getting less goods for more money.”
Pryor also said the previous $125 tax refund checks were not sent to young adults listed as dependents during the last tax filing period, including many recent high school and college graduates.
While the Democrats were critical of Republicans’ plans to pass abortion restrictions, they kept most of the focus on that issue in relation to the initial reason for the session – the payment plan. State Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis, called it a “bait and switch” by the GOP.
In a statement last week, House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said Republicans are “anticipating a multi-week special session” and that they were pushing the session back “due to this extended session and to minimize logistical issues.”
Also, as they have since March, the Democratic lawmakers continued to call for Republicans to suspend the state’s gas tax.
Ultimately, the goal of the news conference was made clear by state Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson: they want Hoosiers to see that they’re in Indianapolis and their Republican colleagues won’t be there until July 25.
“We are ready to work for them,” Austin said, “even if our colleagues on the Republican side of the aisle are not.”