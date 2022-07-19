Dr. Caitlin Bernard took the first step today toward a possible lawsuit against Attorney General Todd Rokita.
Bernard’s lawyer, Indianapolis attorney Kathleen DeLaney, sent a tort claim notice to Rokita. Under Indiana law, the notice must be filed within 270 days of the loss.
The office of the attorney general is now required to investigate — or settle — the claim within 90 days. After that, Bernard could potentially file a lawsuit against Rokita.
Bernard came into the public eye earlier this month following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Indianapolis Star reported she provided abortion services to a 10-year-old from Ohio who was a victim of rape. After the Dobbs decision, abortion was banned at six weeks in the victim’s home state, so she traveled to Indiana.
As the story spread, Bernard “came under attack by various media outlets and public figures,” according to a release by DeLaney.
Then, on July 13, Rokita appeared on Fox News and made what the claim refers to as “false and misleading statements” about Bernard. The attorney general suggested she had a history of failing to report abortions and that he was preparing to investigate whether Bernard followed proper procedures in reporting the abortion.
“And then we have this abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report,” Rokita said. “We’re gathering the evidence as we speak, and we’re going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure. If she failed to report it in Indiana, it’s a crime for – to not report, to intentionally not report.”
However, the Star then reported Bernard had in fact filed the required paperwork within the allowed timeframe.
Now, Bernard’s claim alleges that Rokita’s comments were defamatory.
“To the extent that these statements exceed the general scope of Mr. Rokita’s authority as Indiana’s Attorney General,” the claim states, “the statement forms the basis of an actionable defamation claim against Mr. Rokita individually.”
The claim also alleges Rokita’s statements “were intended to heighten public condemnation” of Bernard.