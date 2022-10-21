An Indiana Toll Road driver died this morning in a one-vehicle crash in Elkhart County, state police said.
Troopers responded about 4:30 a.m. to reports of the crash two miles west of Bristol, state police at Bremen said in a statement.
Police said a blue car was traveling east on the Toll Road when it left the roadway to the left, striking crash barrels and then the concrete bridge abutment for the County Road 23 overpass.
The collision caused the car to catch on fire and become fully engulfed, police said. They said the driver was not able to get out of the car and died at the scene.
Police said troopers and the Elkhart County coroner’s office are attempting to determine the identity of the driver so family notification can be made.
The eastbound passing lane was blocked for the crash investigation and to remove the vehicle, police said.