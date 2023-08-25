Indiana's first West Nile virus disease case of 2023 has been found in a Johnson County resident, the state Department of Health said today.
The virus has been found in mosquitoes in multiple sites around the state, the department said in a statement.
To date, 225 mosquito samples taken from 60 counties have tested positive for West Nile virus, the statement said.
“The risk of mosquito-borne disease remains through the first hard freeze, so it is important that Hoosiers take precautions against mosquito bites until then,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, state health commissioner, in the statement.
“Mosquito season is far from over, and simple prevention steps can help Hoosiers enjoy the outdoors without putting themselves at unnecessary risk.”
Mosquitoes can transmit viruses such as West Nile, Eastern equine encephalitis and La Crosse. State health officials recommended the following measures to prevent mosquito-borne diseases:
• Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or 2-undecanone to clothes and exposed skin;
• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially early morning, late afternoon and the hours between dusk and dawn);
• Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas;
• Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.
The statement said West Nile virus can cause West Nile fever, which can include fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph glands or a rash.
Some people will develop a more severe form of the disease affecting the nervous system, it said, including inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, muscle paralysis or death.
People older than 60 years are at higher risk of severe West Nile virus disease, the statement said. It said people who think they may have West Nile virus disease should see their healthcare provider.