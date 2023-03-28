Former Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, who was Indiana's governor from 2005 to 2013, has joined The Liberty Fund as a distinguished scholar and senior adviser.
Liberty Fund’s purposes are educational, as a tax-exempt, private operating foundation. A Tuesday news release said Liberty Fund fulfills its mission through its conference program, web properties and by publishing books pertaining to liberty.
Daniels joins the Liberty Fund after serving as Purdue's president from 2013 to 2022.
While at West Lafayette-based Purdue, which has a campus in Fort Wayne, Daniels led "transformative change and was recognized as one of the most innovative university presidents in America," the news release said.
During Daniels’ tenure, Purdue froze tuition, reducing student borrowing by 32%.
When he became governor, Daniels inherited a nearly $800 million deficit, but left Indiana with a budget in surplus, reserve funds equal to nearly 15% of annual spending, and its first AAA credit rating.
Daniels is scheduled to begin his work with Liberty Fund on April 1.
“I have watched for decades as the Liberty Fund, with impeccable scholarship and fidelity to principle, has labored to keep lit the lamp of freedom, and spread understanding of its historical and intellectual underpinnings,” Daniels said in a statement.
Nathan Feltman, Liberty Fund’s chairman of the board, said the organization "couldn't be more excited" to have Daniels join.
“Mitch’s long-standing commitment to the principles of individual liberty, as well as his work in the private and public sectors, made him the perfect choice for Liberty Fund’s first ever Distinguished Scholar,” Feltman's statement said.
The Liberty Fund was founded in 1960 by Pierre F. Goodrich, an Indianapolis businessman and lawyer. Liberty Fund conducts its own educational programs to encourage research and discussion on the values and institutions of a society of free and responsible individuals.