Six Indiana elected officials – including one Fort Wayne state lawmaker – were identified in a leaked database of members of the Oath Keepers, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League.
Founded in 2009, the Oath Keepers were first thrust into the public eye during the Bundy Ranch standoff in 2014. The Anti-Defamation League, an anti-hate organization founded in 1913 with a mission “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people, and to secure justice and fair treatment to all,” referred to the Oath Keepers as a “large but loosely organized collection of right-wing anti-government extremists.”
What sets the Oath Keepers apart from other parts of the militia movement, the Anti-Defamation League states, is that the organization focuses on recruiting current and former military members, law enforcement officers and first responders.
The Anti-Defamation League website indicates people associated with the Oath Keepers members have been arrested in connection with multiple incidents over the years, including the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Distributed Denial of Secrets, a non-profit journalist collective, published “emails, chat logs, donor lists and other files” from the Oath Keepers’ server last year – including names of more than 38,000 people who “were in an Oath Keepers database as having paid for a membership at some point.”
The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism then cross-referenced those names with public information, media reports and social media platforms, ultimately identifying 81 elected officials around the country.
In Indiana, the report identified six elected officials, nine members of law enforcement, three members of the military and five first responders.
The report emphasized that “an individual’s inclusion in the Oath Keeper database is not proof that they were or are still an Oath Keeper, that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints, or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities.”
Anti-Defamation League spokesman Jake Hyman provided the names of those six public officials: State Rep. Christopher Judy, R-Fort Wayne, Wells County Commissioner Michael Vanover, Elkhart County Commissioner Bradley Dean Rogers, LaPorte County Commissioner Joe Haney, Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and Michael Sweney, a member of the Root Township Board in Adams County.
Hyman said he is unable to provide the names or departments of individual members of the military or law enforcement officers “as this report is not meant to dox rank-and-file personnel.”
“(Anti-Defamation League) has been in contact with each law enforcement agency affected by our report and we continue to work with them in addressing the challenges of extremism within their ranks,” Hyman said in an email.
While not listed by the Anti-Defamation League, ProPublica identified another Indiana lawmaker last year using the same data – state Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville. The Indianapolis Star reported Baldwin denied being a member of the Oath Keepers and that “he made a $30 donation to the group during his unsuccessful campaign for Hamilton County Sheriff in April 2010 and has had no communication or interaction with the organization since.”
Three of the six public officials named commented on the Anti-Defamation League report, while two – Vanover and Noel – did not return multiple requests for comment. A spokesman for Judy said he is unavailable for comment.
The possibility of ties with the Oath Keepers is not new to Haney. Hometown News Now first reported in January 2021 that LaPorte County Attorney Shaw Friedman called on Haney to “publicly renounce claims to the Oath Keepers.”
Haney is the president and founder of 13C Gun Reviews, a website that provides “reviews and commentary from a liberty- based perspective.” His bio on the site states, “As an Oath Keeper, Joe is known for his staunch, unwavering defense of liberty and the Constitution.”
When asked about the website, Haney said the description of himself as an “Oath Keeper” refers to upholding the U.S. Constitution, not membership in the organization.
Haney, who has served on the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners since 2021, said he has never been a member of the Oath Keepers and that he has never attended any events held by the organization.
Sweney, a member of the Root Township Board in northern Adams County, said he joined the Oath Keepers when it was first organized more than a decade ago but has had “absolutely no interaction with them” in the last five or six years.
“A lot of us who are retired (military) take our oath of office seriously,” Sweney said. However, he said, some “use that (oath) as an opportunity to enrich themselves.”
He said the Oath Keepers “started out as a noble organization,” but he was critical of the group’s recent actions.
“It’s morphed into something totally different,” Sweney said.
Rogers, former sheriff and current commissioner in Elkhart County, expressed similar sentiments in a statement.
“The original stated mission of Oath Keepers centered around non-violent non-compliance with orders that violated the rights of all individuals,” Rogers said. “However, Oath Keepers leaders began to go on record that there will be ‘blood in the streets’ and began promoting or encouraging civil war. These egregious statements are against the stated Oath Keepers’ bylaws that I initially found acceptable.”
Those bylaws, he said, stated no person who is associated with an organization that advocates the overthrow of the U.S. government can be a member.
In 2014, the Goshen News reported, Rogers traveled to Nevada to support Cliven Bundy’s standoff with the federal government after being invited by the Bundy family and the Oath Keepers.
In his statement, Rogers said he has not been a member of the Oath Keepers for more than eight years. He said he was among “many others” who left when he said those bylaws were violated.
“When board members brought up concerns about the shift in direction Oath Keepers was taking, they were ignored – circumventing the organizational structure,” Rogers said. “They became disorganized, hence why my outdated contact information is still on some of these lists.”
Rogers also mentioned a statement he made on Jan. 6, 2021, after the insurrection. In the statement, he said while he defends rights including freedom of speech, “This does not include rioting and tumultuous behavior that causes property damage and/or injury, and the taking over of government buildings or otherwise disrupting lawful assemblies.”
“I am an advocate for the protection of individual rights and the Constitution as our rule of law – something that Oath Keepers now stand opposed to,” Rogers said. “This is why I left the organization those years ago.”