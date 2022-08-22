A Fort Wayne man was among three Indiana State University students, including two football players, killed in Sunday's fatal crash on Indiana 46 about 10 miles from Terre Haute, the Vigo County sheriff's department said today.
Jayden Musili, 19, of Fort Wayne, Christian Eubanks, 18, of Waukegan, Illinois, and Caleb VanHooser, 19, of Liberty Township, Ohio, died in the crash, the sheriff's department said on its Facebook page.
Musili was a 2021 graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School, the school said today.
In a statement, Concordia Lutheran said:
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jayden Musili, a graduate from the Class of 2021. He passed away in a car accident early Sunday morning.
"Jayden was a member of the football team during his time at CLHS. He attended Holy Cross Lutheran School and was a member of St. Augustine Lutheran Church.
"We place our hope and promise in life eternal that is ours through Jesus Christ. Our prayers are with his family and the entire Concordia family during this difficult time."
Eubanks and VanHooser were members of Indiana State's football team, the university said in a statement.
Omarion Dixon, 20, of Lafayette, and John Moore, 19, of Wheaton, Illinois, who are also on the Indiana State football team, were seriously injured, the sheriff's department said.
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all involved," Sheriff John Plasse said.
Plasse has said the crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, about 10 miles from Terre Haute. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree, and was on fire when deputies arrived.
Musili, 19, a sophomore, was part of the Pathway to Blue program and became an Indiana State student this year., the university said.
"There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy," university president Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. "We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief."
Counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff, the university said.
Pathway to Blue Director Sadé Walker said Musili was a hard worker with a positive attitude. Pathway to Blue is a bridge program between Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana State.
"His smile was infectious," Walker said of Musili. "He worked very hard to navigate college. He was very excited about his classes and becoming a Sycamore."
The football team did not practice Monday, the university said. Indiana State student-athletes gathered Sunday night at Memorial Stadium.
"My heart is broken at the loss of these three souls," said Sherard Clinkscales, director of athletics, in a statement. "Life is so precious, and it is very difficult to comprehend when tragic events like this happen. They will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to each of their families."
In a statement, head football coach Curt Mallory said: "It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families. Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff.
"To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."