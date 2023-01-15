A Fort Wayne man faces multiple charges in Ohio and Indiana after leading police on a high-speed chase, according to a Sunday news release.
Johnathan J. Merchant, 32, has been charged with evading arrest and assaulting a police office, both felonies. He was also charged with resisting arrest and operating a vehicle while impaired, both misdemeanors, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Merchant, who is jailed at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, also has charges pending in Indiana.
Indiana State Police notified Williams County-area law enforcement about 8:30 p.m. Saturday that Indiana troopers were in pursuit of a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio line.
Indiana troopers ended their pursuit at the state line.
Ohio troopers tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over. The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash on County Road 20/N west of U.S. 127. Merchant exited the vehicle and ran, the release stated.
After a physical altercation in a field east of the highway, he was taken into custody. Two officers suffered minor injuries from the physical altercation, the release stated.
Ohio officials said the incident remains under investigation.
The Defiance Post was assisted by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, West Unity Police Department, Pioneer Police Department, Mill Creek Fire Department and Williams County EMS.