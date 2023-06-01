The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Friday across Indiana, forecasting high ozone levels.
This includes the northeast Indiana region, consisting of Allen, Huntington and Wabash counties.
The department said it is expecting higher temperatures, minimal cloud cover and conditions conducive for ozone development.
Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high, the agency said. It said children, senior citizens and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.
IDEM said Air Quality Action Days generally occur when weather conditions such as light winds, hot and dry air, stagnant conditions and lower atmospheric inversions trap pollutants close to the ground.
IDEM encouraged people to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits, such as driving less, combining errands into one trip, turning off your lights and setting your thermostat to 75 degrees or higher. It urged people to avoid idling engines and avoid refueling or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.