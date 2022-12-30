Google now owes the state of Indiana $20 million after settling a lawsuit over the company’s location tracking practices.
Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the deal Thursday, and according to the settlement Google must pay the state $20 million within the next 60 days.
Initially filed in January, the lawsuit alleged Google violated Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act with its “deceptive” practices involving users’ location data. That’s the same law the attorney general claimed TikTok violated in a recent lawsuit.
The Associated Press first reported on those practices in 2018 and found that Google services on Android devices and iPhones store your location data — even when you explicitly tell it not to.
The lawsuit alleged Google has deceived and misled users about its location tracking practices since at least 2014.
Rokita called the settlement an example of his office’s “steadfast commitment to protect Hoosiers from Big Tech’s intrusive schemes” and said he will continue to hold companies accountable.
Even a small amount of location data can expose someone’s identity, routines and other personal information, Rokita’s office said in a news release.
The $20 million settlement is about twice as large as what Indiana would have received through a similar settlement reached between Google and 40 other states, the attorney general’s office said.
Rokita broke from that joint action and filed a separate lawsuit when negotiations between the two sides stalled, according to the release. Those states eventually agreed to a $391.5 million with the company in November.
In addition to the $20 million, the settlement also includes limits to the user data Google can track and retain. That includes language barring the company from sharing a user’s location information with advertisers unless the user gives “express affirmative consent.”
It also requires Google to provide a “clear and conspicuous” disclosure to users regarding how it collects, stores and uses their data in several different ways, including when people create accounts or change their location-related settings.