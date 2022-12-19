Indiana experienced its sixth straight year of record-breaking economic development this year, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday.
Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers touted the state’s successes in a news release.
“Indiana’s economy is firing on all cylinders,” Holcomb said in the release. “These investments and job commitments will transform our high-tech industries and ensure that Hoosiers are at the forefront of the 21st century economy.”
A total of 218 companies have committed this year to locate or expand in the Hoosier state, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. If all those commitments are completed, those companies would create 24,059 new jobs with an average wage of $34.71 an hour.
Those commitments total $22.2 billion worth of investment, a 260% increase from last year.
The IDEC said that 2022 marked both the highest capital investment and average wages since the organization’s creation in 2005.
Indiana continues to lead in building the “economy of the future,” Chambers said.
“Our strategic initiatives and focus are attracting first-of-their-kind investments from innovative businesses around the world while enabling growth and innovation in future-looking industries like semiconductor fabrication and design, electric vehicles and batteries, life sciences, agbiosciences and industry 4.0,” Chambers said in a statement. “These efforts will pay dividends for generations to come, creating high-value, high-quality jobs in our communities.”
The financial figures celebrated by the governor and the secretary of commerce are part of the state’s “5E” strategy: environment, economy of the future, entrepreneurship, energy transition and external engagement.
One local investment noted in the IDEC release is Do Good Foods, a New Jersey-based company that plans to invest $100 million in a new production facility in Fort Wayne.
Do Good Foods is a company that picks up surplus fruits, vegetables and meats from grocery stores and processes them into animal feed, which is provided to farmers at no charge. It then sells the poultry the farmers raise under its “Do Good Chicken” brand.