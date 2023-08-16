Indiana's new secretary of commerce was an executive with the state's economic development agency, has served on multiple boards and has been on a list of influential leaders.
David Rosenberg, Indiana Economic Development Corporation chief operating officer and chief of staff, assumed the role immediately, following his appointment Tuesday by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb.
Ann Lathrop, the IEDC’s chief strategy officer, will continue to lead the agency’s integrated business development strategy. Lathrop will also assume more of the agency’s strategy-focused responsibilities and will join Rosenberg on Gov. Holcomb’s cabinet, a news release said.
“David has been instrumental in guiding the IEDC team over the last two years, and I am confident in his ability to continue to lead the strong team and Indiana’s extraordinary economic momentum,” Holcomb said in a statement. “Under Ann’s leadership of the IEDC’s business development team, Indiana has pivoted its focus to attracting the economy of the future. I am thrilled to have both David and Ann join my cabinet, and I know their leadership will help solidify more wins that will provide opportunities to Hoosiers for decades to come.”
Rosenberg, who joined the IEDC in August 2021, began his career as deputy chief of staff and director of enterprise development for former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard. He also previously served as operations officer for Indianapolis Public Schools and vice president of operations for Market Street Group. As chief operating officer and chief of staff for the IEDC, Rosenberg oversaw the agency’s operations, cultural and young professional development team, as well as several strategic IEDC initiatives, including the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), and the LEAP Innovation and Research District in Boone County.
Rosenberg said he "incredibly humbled and grateful" for the new opportunity to lead.
“Over the last two years, we’ve executed against a strategic vision that enables businesses and talent to be successful in Indiana while setting new committed capital investment records and unprecedented investments in communities throughout the state," Rosenberg said in a statement. "Our focus on the economy of the future will impact generations as we ensure Indiana continues competing to win.”
Rosenberg serves as a board member for BSA’s Crossroads of America Council, Visit Indy and KIPP Indy Public Schools. He has been recognized as one of Indiana’s 250 most influential leaders and a Forty Under 40 leader by the Indianapolis Business Journal. He and his wife, Ali, reside in Zionsville with their children, Will and Lily.
Lathrop joined the IEDC in November 2021 with more than 30 years of combined experience in business development, sales, finance and brand management. She began her career as an auditor for KPMG and went on to serve as deputy mayor for the city of Indianapolis before transitioning to city controller. Most recently, she served as Crowe’s first chief marketing officer, where she led marketing and brand strategy and realigned the Inside Sales team deployment. As chief strategy officer of the IEDC, Ann oversees Indiana’s integrated approach to business development aligning external engagement, workforce, business development, foreign direct investment, federal engagement, government-to-government relations, defense, foreign policy and trade to meet the speed and needs of the market.