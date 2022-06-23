Lawmakers will return to Indianapolis next month after Gov. Eric Holcomb called a special session Wednesday to authorize new $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers.
The session will begin July 6, Holcomb’s proclamation announced. He announced the payment plan this month as a way of easing economic stress amid rising inflation and elevated gas prices.
“This is the fastest, fairest and most efficient way to return taxpayers’ hard-earned money during a time of economic strain,” Holcomb said in a statement.
“Indiana’s economy is growing, and with more than $1 billion of revenue over current projections, Hoosier taxpayers deserve to have their money responsibly returned. I’m happy to be able to take this first step and look forward to signing this plan into law as soon as possible.”
The $225 payments would be delivered in addition to the $125 automatic taxpayer refunds announced in April. According to the governor, eligible Hoosiers will receive a total of $350, and married couples who filed taxes jointly will receive about $700.
In all, the payments will cost the state over $1 billion.
If passed by the state legislature, the new payments would be deposited into bank accounts like the earlier automatic refunds. The governor said in a statement in early June that taxpayers who receive paper checks will receive a single check for $350 or $700 beginning in August.
State Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, expressed support for the governor’s proposal as a means of addressing inflation.
“This is obviously not a cure-all, but anything is going to help,” Carbaugh said. “Having gone to the grocery store today, I can tell you any little bit will help.”
In the other chamber, state Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, said Republicans are taking the proposal “under advisement.”
“I think we have a lot of questions to be answered,” Holdman said. “We have folks that are concerned about paying down debt and contributing to inflation ourselves by doing this.”
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, declined to comment on the special session, but he released a statement Wednesday afternoon praising President Joe Biden’s proposed federal gas tax holiday. He contrasted the state Democratic Party’s proposal to suspend Indiana’s gas taxes with the tax refund.
“If we suspend the state gas taxes, we’ll triple the savings for Hoosiers. It doesn’t hurt that suspending the gas tax keeps all the benefits here, unlike the Automatic Tax Refund,” GiaQuinta said in a statement. “Why send more of our hard-earned money to Washington in the form of taxes on a refund rather than keeping all the savings in Hoosiers’ pockets?”
While the proposed payments may be top priority during the special session, other legislation may be discussed as well.
The most prominent of those issues could be abortion, as the Supreme Court is set to issue a ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
If the court rules in favor of Dobbs – a likely outcome, according to a leaked draft opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito – the precedent set in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey would be overruled.
While some states have “trigger laws” that would ban abortions following that ruling, Indiana does not have such a law on the books. Carbaugh said there have been discussions regarding abortion restrictions since Politico published the leaked draft in early May, but the state Republican Party does not have any “definite plans.”
“Since I’ve been elected, we’ve been a very pro-life state. I think it would be something that we would at least look at,” Carbaugh said. “But I know that at least I would want to see the entire process play out and not do it in a day.”
Holdman said the Senate Republican caucus will meet next week to discuss both the proposed payments and any potential legislation to restrict abortion access in Indiana.
“I think we need some direction, Hoosiers need some direction on the position of life issues,” Holdman said.
“I think it’s appropriate for us to take steps to do that.”