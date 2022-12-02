Gov. Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized with pneumonia, a spokeswoman announced Friday afternoon.
Holcomb "went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he was diagnosed with pneumonia," press secretary Erin Murphy wrote in a statement posted by the governor's Twitter account.
"Out of an abundance of caution, he was admitted to the hospital," Murphy said, "and he's responding well to treatment."
Murphy would not say whether Holcomb was still in the hospital Friday afternoon.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said Friday she’s been in contact with Holcomb’ staff and that she will be “praying for a speedy recovery for him.”
Holcomb’s last public event came on Nov. 24 at the Mozel Sanders Foundation Thanksgiving Day Dinner in Indianapolis where, according to his public schedule, he thanked volunteers for providing food to those in need. He also attended a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 21 at WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon, Indiana.
A ceremony involving Holcomb previously scheduled for Friday was rescheduled for Dec. 9, the governor's office announced Thursday.
At the ceremony, Holcomb plans to present the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor, to 91-year-old Patricia Ann Koch. Patricia Koch and her late husband, Bill, operated “Santa Claus Land,” now known as Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, in Santa Claus, Indiana.