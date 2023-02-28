Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday he opposes the decision to move hazardous materials from the East Palestine train derailment in Ohio to an Indiana landfill.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that two new hazardous waste sites would receive shipments of materials, including a landfill in the small western Indiana town of Roachdale.
“I continue to object to the EPA Administrator’s decision, from Washington, D.C., to move hazardous waste from the East Palestine train derailment to Indiana,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb said he learned “third-hand” of the EPA’s decision and that there’s been a “lack of communication" with he and other Indiana officials. After learning about the decision, the governor said he asked his environmental director to reach out to the federal agency.
“The materials should go to the nearest facilities, not moved from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana,” he said. “I have made a request to speak to the administrator to discuss this matter. I want to know exactly what precautions will be taken in the transport and disposition of the materials.”
Holcomb’s office did not comment on what steps Indiana could take to stop the waste transfer or whether the governor had been in contact with local officials in Putnam County or Roachdale.
Thirty-eight rail cars derailed in early February in East Palestine, Ohio. Officials, afraid of the possibility of an explosion, decided to burn toxic vinyl chloride. Despite assurances from state and federal officials about the air and water, many local residents continue to worry about how the toxic materials will affect the area.