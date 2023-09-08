Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is leading an economic development trip to Japan – the state’s largest foreign investor.
It’s Holcomb’s third official visit to the country.
“The Indiana-Japan relationship is storied and strong, and I look forward to again visiting our friends in Japan and identifying new opportunities to further grow our cultural and economic partnerships,” Holcomb said Wednesday in a news release.
More than 300 of Indiana’s foreign-owned businesses are Japanese-owned, and they employ more than 50,000 people, according to the release.
Holcomb and leaders from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will meet with government officials representing the U.S., Japan, and Tochigi Prefecture in Tokyo, the capital city. Tochigi Prefecture and Indiana maintain a 24-year sister-state relationship.
Holcomb will also go to the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association’s annual conference in Tokyo. Indiana is one of 10 Midwestern U.S. state members, alongside eight Japanese prefectures and dozens of corporate members.
The governor will additionally meet with numerous Japanese companies with Indiana operations, including Subaru, Toyota, Honda and Hitachi. And he’ll meet with “new business prospects to discuss opportunities for investment,” according to the release, alongside Japanese business and trade groups.
Then, Holcomb will head to manufacturing-focused Gunma Prefecture, which established a formal partnership with Indiana a year ago.
He’ll return to the U.S. next week – but to California, where on Thursday, he will speak at an annual conference hosted by Salesforce, a large employer in Indiana. Holcomb will return to Indiana on Friday.
The trip will be Holcomb’s 16th abroad as governor.
Private donations to the quasi-public Indiana Economic Development Corp. will pay for the trip, according to the administration.
Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501(c)(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com. Follow Indiana Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.