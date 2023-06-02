The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Saturday, and is forecasting high ozone levels.
The forecast includes the northeast Indiana region consisting of Allen, Huntington and Wabash counties, IDEM said in a statement. Air quality information for all Indiana counties can be found at SmogWatchIN.gov.
IDEM is expecting higher temperatures, minimal cloud cover and conditions conducive for ozone development, the statement said.
It said anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, senior citizens and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors, it said.
Air Quality Action Days generally occur when weather conditions such as light winds, hot and dry air, stagnant conditions, and lower atmospheric inversions trap pollutants close to the ground, the statement said.