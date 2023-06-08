The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued a statewide Air Quality Action Day for Friday, saying the stagnant weather pattern continues to move smoke from Canadian wildfires across the state.
Air quality may continue to be affected over the weekend, the department said in a statement.
It encouraged Hoosiers to carpool or use public transportation; combine errands into one trip; turn off lights; set the air conditioner to a higher setting; use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors; and avoid using drive-throughs and gas-powered equipment.