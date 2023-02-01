Centene Corp. will pay Indiana more than $66.4 million as part of a settlement agreement, Attorney General Todd Rokita announced.
Indiana is one of at least 18 states that investigated allegations that Centene overcharged Medicaid programs for pharmaceutical costs, according to a news release. Rokita thanked the state's Family and Social Services Administration for its assistance to the investigation.
"Companies must be held accountable for their actions," Rokita said in a statement Tuesday night. "On Hoosiers’ behalf, my team and I are committed to making sure that happens."
The St. Louis-based healthcare services company allegedly failed to disclose the accurate costs of pharmacy benefits and and services costs, Rokita's release said. Centene functioned as a pharmacy benefit manager — a company that works and reimburses pharmacies for filling prescriptions through insurance plans.
In this case, the state alleged Centene inflated dispensing fees, resulting in an additional cost to Indiana's Medicaid program.
Centene must now pay the settlement to the state in two installments over 12 months. The company did not admit to any liability in the settlement and maintains that its actions were lawful.