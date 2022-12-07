The state of Indiana has a new legal adversary: TikTok.
Attorney General Todd Rokita announced two lawsuits in Allen Superior Court against the social media platform Wednesday.
In a statement, Rokita alleged false claims by the company, which is owned by Beijing-based technology company ByteDance.
One lawsuit claims the platform has “lured children onto the platform through a variety of misleading representations,” according to a news release.
“Once on the platform, many children are exposed to non-stop offerings of inappropriate content that TikTok’s algorithm force-feeds to them,” the lawsuit claims. “The resulting harm to young people, and society writ large, has been devastating.”
The app, one document argues, is in violation of Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. The lawsuit takes issue with the TikTok app’s content ratings — a 12+ rating on Apple’s App Store and a “Teen” rating in the Google Play Store.
The second suit claims the company collects “highly sensitive” data from Hoosiers and suggests TikTok and its parent company have deceived consumers about that data’s protections from the Chinese government.
Rokita called TikTok a “malicious and menacing threat unleashed on unsuspecting Indiana consumers by a Chinese company that knows full well the harms it inflicts on users.”
The Indiana attorney general said in a statement he hopes the lawsuits “force TikTok to come clean and change its ways.
“In multiple ways, TikTok represents a clear and present danger to Hoosiers that is hiding in plain sight in their own pockets,” Rokita said. “At the very least, the company owes consumers the truth about the age-appropriateness of its content and the insecurity of the data it collects on users.”
In a company statement, TikTok said its “top priority” is “the safety, privacy and security of our community.”
“We build youth well-being into our policies, limit features by age, empower parents with tools and resources, and continue to invest in new ways to enjoy content based on age-appropriateness or family comfort,” the statement said. "We are also confident that we’re on a path in our negotiations with the U.S. Government to fully satisfy all reasonable U.S. national security concerns, and we have already made significant strides toward implementing those solutions.”
A statement from the company last Friday noted ByteDance is a private company and that “TikTok Inc., which offers the TikTok service in the United States, is a U.S. company bound by U.S. laws.”
Rokita wasn’t the only Republican official Wednesday to target TikTok: ABC News reported Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also ordered state agencies to ban the app’s use on government-issued devices because of data privacy concerns. On Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a similar ban.
The platform has faced heat on the national stage, too, including in 2020 when the Trump administration threatened to ban TikTok in the U.S.
Just last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray also raised concerns about TikTok and its connections with the Chinese government.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.