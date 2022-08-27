INDIANAPOLIS – Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis’ entertainment district. Indianapolis police said officers found three men with gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospitals.
The Dutch defense ministry said one soldier was in critical condition and the two others were conscious, while Indianapolis police said two of the soldiers were in critical condition and the third was stable.
The ministry said the three soldiers were from the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training when the shooting occurred during their free time in front of the Hampton Inn hotel where they were staying.
Indianapolis police said they believe some sort of altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 1,000-acre complex about 40 miles southeast of Indianapolis. The Guard said in a statement that the center is used for training by the Department of Defense “as well as other allies.”
“The Dutch soldiers visited Indianapolis at the end of their duty day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers and families during this difficult time,” the Guard said, WXIN-TV reported.
Incident cuts short Khalifa concert
Rapper Wiz Khalifa cut short a concert in Noblesville as people began fleeing the outdoor venue, leaving three with minor injuries, after a disturbance, police said.
People started exiting Ruoff Music Center about 10:30 p.m. Friday after a reported disturbance on part of the amphitheater’s lawn, with some of them shouting about a possible shooting, the Indianapolis Star reported.
Police said in a news release early Saturday that no weapon was found after a sweep of the area at the venue about 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
The disturbance happened about 45 minutes into Wiz Khalifa’s show that was part of the Vinyl Verse co-headlining tour with fellow rapper Logic, according to the Star. The music stopped, and Wiz Khalifa and his band left the stage immediately.
Three people reported minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment after concertgoers “self-evacuated” the amphitheater, where all exits were opened in accordance with the venue’s emergency procedures, police said.
In a parking lot outside, some audience members were making cellphone calls as others wept and held each other, the newspaper reported.
Whitmer lifts limits on fuel supplies
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Saturday lifting some rules on fuel supply transportation in response to an Indiana oil refinery fire that could affect supply and prices in some Midwestern states.
Whitmer’s order lifts caps and limits on the hours that motor carriers and drivers can drive if they are carrying gas and diesel.
It also suspends some rules that will allow the state to access its fall gasoline supply early, although that order is contingent on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency making similar allowances, the Detroit News reported.
BP said its refinery in Whiting, Indiana, along Lake Michigan’s shoreline about 15 miles southeast of Chicago, experienced an electrical fire Wednesday.
No one was hurt, and the fire was put out, but it forced at least part of the refinery to shut down, according to the company.